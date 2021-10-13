FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
As part of its continued evolution to Staples Connect, the working and learning store, Staples US Retail today announced a new assortment of products designed to empower modern-day work to happen anywhere. Nearly 60% of the U.S. companies surveyed by Staples in May 2021 reported that they had already announced more flexible working options for their employees. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the number of newly registered small businesses grew by 24% from 2019 to 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic, the largest increase on record. With the vast majority operating as home or mobile-based, these small businesses are also seeking new, creative ways to evolve with the hybrid future of work.
“Since many people plan to work in a remote or hybrid environment moving forward, Staples Connect sought out the latest products to keep our customers productive, connected and engaged, no matter their location,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Staples US Retail. “In a survey, our customers shared that modern technology and office essentials, like comfortable, dynamic chairs and mobile workstations topped the “must-have” list for increasing the productivity of remote work. Other products were added to our assortment with the intention of helping small businesses thrive from any location, often in new, unexpected ways.”
Examples of new, innovative products designed to support hybrid workers include:
Solutions for Work from Anywhere
- Mobile Workstations - Eliminates the need for on-the-go workers to pack and unpack.
- Portable Glass Board Notepad - Allows for sharing notes or sketches in real time.
- Targus Portable Ergonomic Keyboard - A full keyboard experience that fits in a pocket or purse.
Solutions for Home Office Spaces
- Fold Down Desk - For turning a smaller space into a cozy workspace on demand.
- Beautyrest DuoEX Chair - The perfect combination of comfort and ergonomic ability.
- Console Gaming Standing Desk – A next-level home base for meetings and missions.
Solutions to Help Small Businesses and Side Hustlers Grow
- Podcasting Starter Bundle – For businesses looking for new ways to extend their reach.
- Tzumi On Air Ultimate Vlogger Kit – For creating a video-first strategy to boost engagement.
- SumUp Plus Credit Card Reader - For accepting customer payments at a low cost to businesses.
To get inspired in this new world of work, visit staplesconnect.com/possible.
About Staples Connect
With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Connect provides innovative products, services and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Explore Staples Connect at a local Staples Store or online at StaplesConnect.com.
