Star Mountain Capital, LLC ("Star Mountain"), a specialized investment manager focused exclusively on the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market, is pleased to announce that it has been once again named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments.
“We are honored to be recognized by what I believe to be one of the investment industry’s most prestigious publications,” said Brett Hickey, Founder & CEO of Star Mountain. “With $2.5 billion in assets under management and 50 full-time team members, we look forward to continuing to deliver results for all of our aligned stakeholders.”
Since 2010 through December 2021, Star Mountain has made over 135 direct investments in U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and over 25 secondary / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem®, exclusively focused on the U.S. lower middle-market. One of Star Mountain’s specialties is seeking current cash income and yield for investors that is materially above the typical yields found in the public markets through its distinctive origination, underwriting and value-added lending capabilities.
Star Mountain’s focus and dedication to providing capital to help grow smaller U.S. businesses often results in positive job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses with its specialized business model established to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America®.
To be named to P&I ‘s Best Places list, all firms met Best Companies’ high threshold for inclusion and were evaluated against others of similar size. Individual firm profiles, which were compiled based on survey results, reflect U.S. employment numbers and were confirmed by Best Companies in the summer. Company and employee comments were edited for space, style and clarity. Assets under management or advisement are as of June 30, unless otherwise noted. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary assets under management or advisement and be in business for at least one year. An anonymous employee survey, which aimed to evaluate employee engagement and satisfaction, accounted for 75% of a firm’s score; an employer survey, which evaluated workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics, made up 25%. https://www.bestplacestoworkmm.com/eligibility-criteria
