At the Board of Directors’ meeting held on June 7, 2023, the directors of the L. S. Starrett company set the record date for those entitled to vote at the annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on October 18, 2023, as at the close of business on August 25, 2023.
CONTACT: The L. S. Starrett Company
John C. Tripp
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 978 249-3551 / Fax: 978 249-8495
