CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is asking the U.S. Treasury to set aside funds to repair dams.
Of the more than 2,600 dams in New Hampshire, 156 are regarded as high hazards, according to Jim Gallagher, chief engineer of the Department of Environmental Services.
“Those dams, were they to fail, would inundate homes downstream and cause loss of life,” Gallagher told WMUR-TV.
He said 61 of the high-hazard dams are owned by the state. “There are about 14,000 homes in those inundation areas, collectively,” Gallagher said.
One of those dams, the Dolloff Dam in Nottingham, was built in the mid-1800s, he said. It had some updates in the 1950s but a severe malfunction would jeopardize more than 70 homes downstream, Gallagher said.
In its budget request to the state, the DES estimates it needs $8.1 million biannually for repairs.