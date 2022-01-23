STOW, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 40 people are scheduled to graduate from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in two separate graduation ceremonies this week.
Nineteen recruits will receive certificates of completion during a ceremony this Friday at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow, according to a statement from the agency. They represent 11 departments in Bedford, Everett, Falmouth, Medway, Milford, Natick, Needham, North Andover, Northborough, Sudbury and Winchester.
Another 17 recruits will be honored the same day at the academy's Bridgewater campus. They are from eight departments in Melrose, Milton, Norton, Sandwich, Sharon, Somerset, Taunton and Wellfleet.
COVID-19 safety measures including face coverings will be required at both events. The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy has trained nearly 14,000 firefighters in its 50 years, according to the department.