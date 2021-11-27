BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Cape Cod child care center is getting a $350,000 state loan that will help it expand to address a critical shortage of care in the region by providing care for an additional 65 children.
The loan from MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, will be used by the YMCA Cape Cod in Hyannis to help build a new 5,300-square-foot early childhood care center, according to a statement.
The $1.7 million project is also supported by a $1 million Early Education and Out of School Time grant and $350,000 in donations and contributions.
“Families and local economies are held back when there is a lack of affordable child care in the community,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said in a statement.
The YMCA currently provides care and associated services to approximately 200 children through seven early education centers on the Cape.