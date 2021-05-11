SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Police have formed a unit to investigate sexual assault, abuse and other sensitive cases involving children, the developmentally disabled and older residents, the agency announced Tuesday.
The Special Victims Unit, within the detective bureau, will also be responsible for investigating domestic violence, missing children, sexual exploitation of children, and human trafficking cases, the department said in a statement.
“The Special Victims Unit will aggressively pursue justice on behalf of our most vulnerable victims while being sensitive to the unique needs and dynamics associated with these challenging cases,” state police commander Col. James Manni said.
The aim is to ensure a timely response and greater support to the victims and their families.
The agency has also established an interview room with comfortable chairs and a more relaxed setting than a traditional police interview room, which may help a victim feel safer and more comfortable while speaking with investigators.