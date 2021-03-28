North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.