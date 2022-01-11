BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of three new index funds: SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX) and SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG). Developed to provide exposure to small-cap, international and emerging market equities, respectively, that exhibit certain environmental, social and governance ("ESG") characteristics, these newest SPDR ETFs are designed to help investors reinforce core allocations and incorporate ESG considerations into their portfolios.
“As ESG awareness and education improves, investors are increasingly seeking to integrate best-in-class solutions across their entire portfolio,” said Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors. “With the launch of ESIX, RDMX, and REMG, investors can bring the potential benefits of ESG investing to the building blocks of a well-diversified equity portfolio.”
The SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF seeks to track an index that is designed to provide exposure to securities that meet certain sustainability criteria (criteria related to ESG factors) while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
The SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF seeks to track an index that is designed to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization companies in developed markets, excluding companies in the US, that exhibit certain ESG characteristics; and the SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF seeks to track an index that is designed to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets that exhibit certain ESG characteristics.
With the addition of these three funds, SPDR’s suite of US-listed ESG ETFs now includes 11 SPDR ETFs with over $3.1 billion in assets. 1 Last year, State Street Global Advisors’ ESG ETFs attracted $985 million 2 of inflows as investors increasingly turn to ESG funds as benchmark replacements and model building blocks.
A recognized leader in asset stewardship and corporate governance, State Street Global Advisors is committed to helping the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors reach their ESG investing goals. State Street Global Advisors began managing its first ESG portfolio more than 35 years ago and today manages $524 billion in ESG index assets under management. 3 As stewards of clients’ capital, State Street Global Advisors helps investors see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance.
For more information on the SPDR ETF suite, visit www.ssga.com/etfs.
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com/etfs
About State Street Global Advisors
For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $3.90 trillion† under our care.
*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/20.
† This figure is presented as of September 30, 2021 and includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
1 Bloomberg Finance L.P. data as of December 31, 2021.
2 Bloomberg Finance L.P. data as of December 31, 2021.
3 Estimated and unaudited ESG AUM as of September 30th, 2021 for client mandates in the following categories: Negative/exclusionary screening, Norms-based screening, Best-in-class investment selection, and Sustainability-themed investing, as defined by United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (UNPRI) as:
• Negative/exclusionary screening: The exclusion from a fund or portfolio of certain sectors, companies or practices based on specific ESG criteria.
• Norms-based Screening: Screening of investments against minimum standards of business practice based on international norms
• Positive/best-in-class screening: investment in sectors, companies or projects selected for positive ESG performance relative to industry peers
• Sustainability themed investing: Investment in themes or assets specifically related to sustainability (for example clean energy, green technology or sustainable agriculture); ESG Index Investing (ssga.com).
Important Risk Disclosures
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor’s particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status, or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.
Investing in foreign domiciled securities may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, withholding taxes, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations.
Investments in emerging or developing markets may be more volatile and less liquid than investing in developed markets and may involve exposure to economic structures that are generally less diverse and mature and to political systems which have less stability than those of more developed countries.
Investments in mid-sized companies may involve greater risks than in those of larger, better known companies, but may be less volatile than investments in smaller companies.
Companies with large market capitalizations go in and out of favor based on market and economic conditions. Larger companies tend to be less volatile than companies with smaller market capitalizations. In exchange for this potentially lower risk, the value of the security may not rise as much as companies with smaller market capitalizations.
Investments in small-sized companies may involve greater risks than in those of larger, better known companies. Returns on investments in stocks of small companies could trail the returns on investments in stocks of larger companies.
ESG Investing Risk: The Index's incorporation of ESG considerations in its methodology may cause the Fund to make different investments than funds that do not incorporate such considerations in their strategy or investment processes. Under certain economic conditions, this could cause the Fund's investment performance to be worse than funds that do not incorporate such considerations. The Index's incorporation of ESG considerations may affect the Fund's exposure to certain sectors and/or types of investments, and may adversely impact the Fund's performance depending on whether such sectors or investments are in or out of favor in the market.
ESG considerations may cause a fund to make different investment decisions than funds that do not incorporate such considerations in their strategy or investment processes. This could cause the Fund's investment performance to be worse than funds that do not incorporate such considerations.
The returns on a portfolio of securities which exclude companies that do not meet the portfolio's specified ESG criteria may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities which include such companies. A portfolio's ESG criteria may result in the portfolio investing in industry sectors or securities which underperform the market as a whole.
Responsible-Factor (R Factor) scoring is designed by State Street to reflect certain ESG characteristics and does not represent investment performance. Results generated out of the scoring model is based on sustainability and corporate governance dimensions of a scored entity.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.
Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA’s express written consent.
The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.
Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.
“Bloomberg®”, Bloomberg Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap Index and Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), the administrator of the index (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. Bloomberg is not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX) or the SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG). Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to RDMX or REMG.
SASB does not take any position as to whether an issuer should be included or excluded from the Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets ex US Large & Mid Cap ESG Ex-Controversies Select Index or Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap ESG Ex-Controversies Select Index.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.ssga.com. Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured * No Bank Guarantee * May Lose Value
