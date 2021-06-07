WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper charged with domestic assault over the weekend has been relieved of duty pending an internal department hearing, an agency spokesperson said Monday.
Trooper Michael Atton, 34, was arrested Saturday night at his Wrentham apartment by local police, The Sun Chronicle reported.
His wife told police her husband grabbed her arms and put them behind her back before pushing her to the ground at about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.
Atton pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Wrentham District Court.
His lawyer, Daniel Moynihan, said his client denies the allegations.
“Upon being notified of his arrest, the department immediately relieved him of duty pending an internal hearing to be held this week, and opened an internal investigation into the matter," state police spokesperson David Procopio said in an emailed statement. “The trooper, per department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the state police until further notice."