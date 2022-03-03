NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Spokespeople for the families of the late Dr. Mortimer Sackler and the late Dr. Raymond Sackler today issued the following statement:
“The Sackler families are pleased to have reached a settlement with additional states that will allow very substantial additional resources to reach people and communities in need. The families have consistently affirmed that settlement is by far the best way to help solve a serious and complex public health crisis. While the families have acted lawfully in all respects, they sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”
