Following a Judge’s ruling to compel Candido Viyella’s claims against Morgan Stanley into arbitration, his spokesperson, Davidson Goldin, issued the following statement:
“Since the time this lawsuit was brought against Morgan Stanley in court, they finally paused making statements about Candido Viyella. A lot of this case is about Morgan Stanley deflecting blame and attention from other matters in Florida, and we remain committed to pursuing these claims and shedding light on the truth.”
