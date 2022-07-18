DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
The "Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Guidelines" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day seminar explores the unique challenges facing quality functions of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
This seminar will provide attendees with an understanding of the fourteen ICH Quality guidelines as relates to statistical guidance and analysis. The course will provide tools, techniques and insight that will allow participants to immediately begin implementation of the information learned within their organization/firm.
Most organizations have programs and procedures but they contain holes or fall short in the implementation of the tools and techniques used to apply proper statistical reasoning and analysis to ICH guidelines. Statistics can help you to better understand, implement, and track processes covered by the ICH guidelines?
Attendees will learn practical implementation solutions as well as best practice descriptions that will allow management to effectively assess, manage and mitigate risk of poorly designed studies. Participants will learn statistical methods related to ICH guidelines and will discover how regulatory agencies, such as the FDA expect organizations to meet these guidelines.
Learning objectives:
- Compare FDA requirements to ICH guidelines.
- Perform comparative analyses and regression analysis.
- Know the difference between confidence and tolerance intervals.
- Calculate the appropriate sample size.
- Calculate the probability of risk.
- Define and implement a process characterization strategy
Who Should Attend:
- Quality Managers
- Assay Development Scientists
- Quality Analysts
- Research Scientists
- Risk Managers
Agenda
Day 1:
1. Review ICH Quality Guidelines (Q Series)
- Q1 Stability Testing
- Q2 Analytical Validation
- Q3A-3E Impurities
- Q4 Pharmacopoeias
- Q5A-5E Quality of Biotechnological Products
- Q6A-6B Specifications
- Q7 Good Manufacturing Practice
- Q8 Pharmaceutical Development
- Q9 Quality Risk Management
- Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System
- Q11 Development and Manufacture of Drug Substances
- Q12 Lifecycle Management
- Q13 Continuous Manufacturing of Drug Substances and Drub Products
- Q14 Analytical Procedure Development
2. Fundamentals of Statistics
- Descriptive and Summary Statistics
- Graphical Techniques
- Null Hypothesis Statistical Testing
- Confidence and Tolerance Intervals
- Discussion/Questions
Day 2:
1. Statistical Tests
- Comparative Statistics
- t-tests, ANOVA
- Non-Parametric Tests
- Regression Analysis
- Determine Sample Size (Power Analysis)
2. Application to Industry
- Developing a Quality Risk Management Plan
- Assay Validation
- Setting Specifications
- Pharmaceutical Development Quality System
- Discussion/Questions
