MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
StatLab Medical Products (StatLab), an Audax Private Equity and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company and a leading developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, today announced that it has acquired CellPath Ltd. (CellPath), a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of products and services focused on the histology and cytology markets. This addition of new manufacturing capabilities and established UK customer base both strengthens the core business and positions StatLab for international growth and market expansion.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006320/en/
Based in the UK, CellPath was founded in 1969 by Peter Webber as a histology consumables company known as Bethlehem Instruments, and quickly expanded into equipment. Today, CellPath is an established market leader in Europe, providing key products and services to both the cytology and histology market segments. With this acquisition, StatLab expands its reach into Europe, adds key injection molding manufacturing capabilities, and acquires proprietary products including the CellNass archiving service.
"We have long respected CellPath for their well-earned reputation of delivering innovative products that solve problems for labs, and are proud to welcome them to the StatLab family of brands,” said Mike Karsonovich, CEO of StatLab. “Now paired with the strategic acquisition of UK-based equipment manufacturer Pyramid Innovation in 2021, CellPath’s established European market position and complementary portfolio will empower meaningful international growth in the histology sector.”
Philip Webber, CellPath Joint Managing Director along with his brother Paul, adds, “StatLab is an excellent fit for us; their US market access and business infrastructure will help jointly expand customer access to products and services as a global market leader. We also appreciate their leadership commitment to ensure we maintain the high levels of service and quality that our family’s business is known for as we partner as one organization.”
CellPath will continue operating in the same locations and under the existing leadership structure to prevent any business disruption.
About StatLab Medical Products
Founded in 1976, StatLab Medical Products is leading the way in development and manufacturing of high-quality histology, cytology and immunohistochemistry diagnostic products. We partner with anatomic pathology laboratories to provide easy access to over 3,500 high-quality diagnostic products and equipment at excellent prices, delivered with expert support. When you work with StatLab, we’re on your team, and you’re part of our family. Learn more at StatLab.com.
About CellPath Ltd.
CellPath Limited is a UK-based company, specializing in the manufacture and worldwide supply of products, consumables and services to the Cellular Pathology sector. The CellPath name is synonymous with innovative, well-proven products, manufactured to a very high standard. With an in-house state of the art injection molding capability, they manufacture many of the plastic products that are used in the modern Histology and Cytology laboratory, and their ability to sell direct from manufacture to the end user enables cost-saving without compromise on quality and service.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006320/en/
CONTACT: Jessica Baer
KEYWORD: TEXAS EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES HOSPITALS OTHER MANUFACTURING SCIENCE SURGERY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MEDICAL SUPPLIES MANUFACTURING HEALTH
SOURCE: StatLab Medical Products
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/08/2022 02:02 AM/DISC: 06/08/2022 02:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006320/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.