STAUBER, a leader in innovative ingredients and experts in processing solutions, announced today the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). STAUBER has appointed Anthony Almada, MSc, FISSN, Ari Mackler, PhD, MBA, James Roufs, RD, MS, and Lorna Vanderhaeghe, MS as an independent, external team of industry experts that will provide strategic guidance to STAUBER in their mission to provide scientifically substantiated ingredients, technical expertise, and an unparalleled perspective of optimizing wellness for the end consumers. “I am privileged to be a member of the STAUBER Scientific Advisory Board, joining esteemed industry experts that each have decades of experience in research, formulation, and product development. STAUBER’s commitment to its customers include a growing portfolio of evidence-based, quality ingredients and educational support that drives trust and innovation in the health and wellness industry.” – SAB Member Lorna Vanderhaeghe, MS.
In an industry where ingredient quality and health benefit claims can be difficult to navigate, the origination of the Scientific Review Board highlights STAUBER’s ongoing commitment to the industry and their customers. According to Ari Mackler, SAB Member and PhD, “STAUBER is a company that has always valued quality, but their founding a Scientific Advisory Board is a clear demonstration of commitment to their business customer and to the consumer. The SAB’s depth of experience in science and in product development promises to ensure quality of nutrition and to elevate health & wellness products. This in turn drives trust, product differentiation, and STAUBER’s value proposition. It is an honor to have been invited to join such an esteemed group of colleagues.”
To ensure trust in their board, STAUBER has enlisted some of the most respected experts in the industry as board members. “I’ve had the privilege of both leading and participating in a variety of Scientific Advisory Boards over the past 25 years. The depth, diversity, and insights of the SAB at STAUBER, and STAUBER’s genuine embrace of our imparting of knowledge, makes this my most engaging, fun, and fulfilling experience to date. STAUBER is augmenting its pursuit of building an evidence-led portfolio of bioactives and I am honored to be a small contributor,” said Anthony Almada, MSc and STAUBER SAB member.
STAUBER was founded on the principle of partnering with manufacturers that provide the highest level of products and services. Demonstrated by their branded innovations from worldwide partners that include scientifically backed ingredients with regulatory compliance, STAUBER’s reputation for high-quality, innovative ingredients is unrivaled. “I am truly honored to be a part of the new Scientific Advisory Board for STAUBER, who is clearly one of the leading distributors of trademarked and qualified ingredients in the entire dietary supplement industry.” – SAB MEMBER James Roufs, ND, MS.
