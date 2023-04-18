stc Group Offers One of the World's Widest Network Coverage to Enrich the Pilgrim Experience in Makkah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
stc Group has succeeded in contributing to the endowment fund of King Abdulaziz by supplying Makkah with the widest network coverage through its in building solution (IBS). Through its best-in-class services and advanced digital solutions, the Group has facilitated seamless, fast and uninterrupted connectivity to pilgrims performing religious rituals in Makkah, in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with the best and latest digital services for a safe and enriched experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005921/en/
stc King Endowment project (Photo: AETOSWire)
As part of its efforts to strengthen connectivity in the Kingdom, stc Group provided the King Abdulaziz Endowment with seven communication towers covering an area of 1.5 million square meters – one of the largest coverage areas in Saudi Arabia, more than 18,600 antennas, more than 800 small picocells to cover nearby frequencies, and 92 broadcast stations with 4 LTE network operators. The installation of these technologies and infrastructure will provide extensive network coverage within endowment building to ensure high network performance.
The Group also installed the first CDD digitally distributed antenna system in the Middle East in preparation for deploying the fifth-generation network service in the coming months. It will also develop an endowment fund to establish a sustainable digital infrastructure and promote the development of digital products and solutions in Saudi Arabia to strengthen the nation’s position as a digital hub in the Middle East and North Africa region.
This initiative is in line with stc Group's commitment to build an increasingly connected world, while enriching the lives of individuals and communities by providing world-class communication services that are advanced and reliable.
stc Group continues to ensure the digital readiness of the Holy Mosque and surrounding areas to serve millions of Umrah performers and visitors during the Umrah season.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005921/en/
CONTACT: Weber Shandwick
Alaa Rajeh
Director – PR & Communications,arajeh@webershandwick.com
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST SAUDI ARABIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS 5G MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: stc Group
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/18/2023 11:30 AM/DISC: 04/18/2023 11:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005921/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.