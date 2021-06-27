LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Construction of the new five-story, 212,000-square-foot patient pavilion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon has reached a milestone.
One of the final beams in the building's steel structure was recently installed.
In keeping with “ topping off," a construction tradition, the beam was outfitted with a small evergreen tree — referred to as a “construction Christmas tree" — on one side, and an American flag on the other.
“Earlier this spring, we brought this beam into the hospital for two weeks and invited patients, visitors and staff to sign it," said Scott Slogic, director of the Patient Pavilion Activation Team.
Construction began in July 2020 with an anticipated completion date in early 2023. With the steel framing done, crews will start pouring concrete slabs on each level and installing prefabricated exterior panels to enclose the structure.