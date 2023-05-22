SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
Today Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, announced the addition of David Wagner to the sales management team as VP of Global Service Provider Sales. Wagner brings decades of experience to the Stellar Cyber sales management team enabling the company to further extend its leadership position serving the growing MSSP market globally.
Before joining Stellar Cyber, David held various senior management roles in companies familiar to everyone in the MSSP market, including IBM, Alert Logic, LogRhythm and Securonix, to name a few. “I am excited to join Stellar Cyber and help deliver Open XDRs benefits to the market” said Wagner. “What drove my interest in Stellar Cyber is what MSSPs say about the company, and the positive way the people at Stellar Cyber interact with you. This growing community and the capabilities delivered in the Open XDR Platform made my decision to join Stellar Cyber obvious.”
“We are very excited to have David join our team,” said Jim O’Hara, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Cyber. O’Hara continued, "David's global experience added to our team brings fresh perspectives, deep industry expertise, and the potential to unlock untapped revenue streams, helping us fuel continued growth."
About Stellar Cyber:
The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
