Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response. Network Detection and Response is just one of the core capabilities built into Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Open XDR cybersecurity platform, which also includes NDR with next-generation SIEM, TIP and bi-directional integration with any third-party EDR solution.
As the report explains, “The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective…focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.” In the report’s detailed vendor summary, 100% of Stellar Cyber’s customers responded that they were willing to recommend the company’s Open XDR platform, and gave it a composite rating of 4.8 stars out of five across the product’s capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience, and support experience based on 20 reviews submitted as of March 2023 on Gartner Peer Insights.
“We have a strong commitment to our customers and partners to ensure they have successful deployments and utilize the full value of the Stellar Cyber Platform as their Open XDR Security Operations Platform,“ says Paul Levasseur, Vice President of Customer & Partner Enablement at Stellar Cyber. “We’re very happy that our customers are reporting their satisfaction through the Gartner Voice of the Customer report.”
Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill level to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. For more information, please visit our website.
