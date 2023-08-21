SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report, Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, 2023. The report offers detailed analyses of AI-driven software technologies and procedures available to IT Management teams, including XDR platforms, and predicts steady increases in the use of AI-driven tools. For example, the report states, “By 2027, 80% of enterprises will have integrated AI-augmented testing tools into their software engineering toolchains, which is a significant increase from 10% in 2022,” and “By 2027, AI-powered innovation teams will deliver projects that are as much as 75% more successful, compared with traditional human teams, leading to accelerated value generation from applied innovations.”
Gartner analysts Eric Ahlm, Thomas Lintemuth, and Franz Hinner contributed the XDR section of the report, and in describing the importance of XDR technology, they wrote, “XDR offers a less complex approach for threat detection and response by using a systematic, rather than an integration, approach to building a detection stack.”
“One of our driving philosophies is to make threat detection simpler and more automated for enterprises so they can stop attacks sooner,” said Steve Garrison, SVP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “Our AI- and ML-driven analyses and our intuitive user interface are making our customers far more productive than ever.”
Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill level to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR.
