Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Baby Black Unicorn Awards for 2022.
Stellar Cyber competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment in 1-3 years (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance) ), and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace. Baby Black Unicorns could be worth a $1 billion market value in 3-5 years.
“We’re pleased to name Stellar Cyber as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, Dino Boukouris of www.momentumcyber.com, and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.
“Strong market acceptance of our Open XDR platform has translated to triple-digit revenue growth for the past three years,” said Steve Garrison, Vice President of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We are proud to have had our progress recognized in this key award by Cyber Defense Magazine.”
About Stellar Cyber
The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit stellarcyber.ai.
CONTACT: Daniella Assaf
Marketer, InboundJunction Ltd.
1-351-666-0130
