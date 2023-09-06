SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, has been included as one of ten Representative Vendors in the Gartner report, Market Guide for Extended Detection and Response.
The report included definitions, benefits and implementation strategies for companies seeking to leverage XDR solutions. We believe that some of the report’s findings closely align with Stellar Cyber's own long-term messaging about its Open XDR Platform.
For example, one of the report’s Key Findings is that “Initial XDR adoption is primarily at organizations with smaller security teams that likely have not fully utilized security information and event management (SIEM)/security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) products.” We believe Stellar Cyber’s development and market efforts have always been aimed squarely at democratizing world-class cybersecurity for mid-maturity enterprises.
Moreover, the report’s Market Description section states that “XDR can improve Security Operations staff productivity by Converting a large stream of alerts into a condensed number of incidents that can be manually investigated efficiently,” and by “Reducing training and skills needed to complete operational tasks by providing a common management and workflow experience across security products.” We believe that Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform is a leader in providing contextual and prioritized incidents, and its AI and ML engines slash required training time and prerequisite skillsets by automating complex tasks such as alert correlation and analysis.
“We are incredibly grateful to have been named a Representative Vendor in this Market Guide report,” said Steve Garrison, SVP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We’re the only pure-play XDR vendor in the report, and we believe that in many sections, the analysts’ findings are almost verbatim with what we’ve been writing and saying about XDR since our Open XDR Platform came on the market five years ago.”
