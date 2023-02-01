SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced that it has been named to the Futuriom 50 report for the second year in a row. Every year, analyst firm Futuriom names the strongest private companies in key markets for cloud and communications infrastructure, including cloud cybersecurity. Released today, the 2023 Futuriom 50 report includes Stellar Cyber for the second year in a row.
Founded in 2017, Futuriom is the research and analysis community focused on next-generation cloud technologies. It provides detailed analysis of the markets and companies likely to provide the most growth over the next decade, including communications, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The free Futuriom 50 report includes details on 50 private companies, as well as the major cloud technology trends driving their success. The initial Futuriom 40 report, released a year ago, already has a track record of success: of the companies included, at least five had major exits, including either major sales or initial public offerings with valuations in the billions of dollars.
Since its debut in 2018, Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform has gained hundreds of customers among MSSPs and enterprises who want better visibility into and control over their security infrastructure. The platform integrates with all popular security tools and offers its own next-gen SIEM, NDR, UEBA, sandbox and TPA to deliver a comprehensive detection and response capability across the entire attack surface.
“We included Stellar Cyber in the 2023 Futuriom 50 report because its cloud-based platform combines the ability to integrate telemetry from all security tools and delivers full detection, visualization and automated response capabilities in a highly intuitive interface,” said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst at Futuriom. “We believe that Stellar Cyber will continue its rapid growth and market success.”
“Futuriom is a firm we trust to give us a clear view of the cloud-based cybersecurity solutions market,” said Steve Garrison, Vice President of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “Inclusion in the 2023 Futuriom 50 report further validates our unique approach to XDR.”
