Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for MSSPs and innovator of Open XDR – has been gaining in popularity among the largest MSSPs, having provided its Open XDR Platform to 12 of the Top 250 MSSPs listed by MSSP Alert. The Stellar Cyber platform is increasingly popular among top MSSPs because it simplifies cyberthreat detection and response, improves its performance, and reduces its costs, and its built-in multi-site multitenancy capabilities make it an ideal platform for companies that serve dozens or hundreds of customers.
“Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform is the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective path into the managed security business,” said Krishna Rajagopal at AKATI Sekurity. “It automatically pulls data from all of our existing security tools as well as its own sensors, then correlates that data to spot complex attacks that might otherwise go unnoticed by our analysts, presents security exploits as contextual incidents that point directly to the source of an attack, and automatically works with tools like firewalls and EDR systems to shut down those attacks.”
Top 250 MSSPs now using the Stellar Cyber platform includes partners such as AKATI Sekurity, amnet Cyber Protect, CyFlare, inSOC, Overwatch by High Wire Networks, SOClogix, Solutions Granted and True Digital Security. Some additional leading MSSPs powered by Stellar Cyber include: ActZero, Agio, Alpha Omega Zed, Brite, Coeficiente, Deeptree, Defenced, DyNet, Expert Line, 5iron, FujiSoft, Hallman MSSP, Helix Information Systems, INSI, J’s Communications, LMJ Consulting, Loepre, Mexis, M-Theory, Netpluz, ProActive Hunt by ProVision, Quanti, SimpleSecure 360 by Paranet, and SISAP.
"CyFlare has over 80 mutual clients with Stellar Cyber, all contained within the multi-tenant XDR platform. We do it at scale, with Five 9s SLA adherence, while covering over 100 use cases, all cleanly mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework,” said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare. “We have extensively integrated via the robust API that has been published and continues to evolve to meet enterprise demand. The platform is open, comprehensive with accurate security detections, stable, scalable, and extensible. What else would I look for in a security platform vendor?"
“The Stellar Cyber platform is the only solution we’ve seen that makes our analysts more productive by consolidating hundreds or thousands of individual alerts into a few dozen actionable incidents that our analysts can tackle right away,” said Matt Johnson, CEO and Founder of SOClogix. “Rather than drowning in alerts, some of which are meaningless, our analyst teams can now spend most of their time solving real security challenges.”
Stellar Cyber customers report that its Open XDR platform reduces mean time to detect (MTTD) by 8X while slashing mean time to remediate (MTTR) by 20X. It allows for the flexible deployment in either private data centers or public cloud or hybrid environments in order to easily meet the various requirements of its users. The multi-site, multi-tenancy provides a unique co-management of security for larger enterprises in addition to the traditional managed security services for small and medium-sized enterprises.
“MSSPs need to deliver first-rate services while keeping costs under tight control,” said Brian Stoner, vice president of service providers of Stellar Cyber. “Our platform delivers on both counts, giving MSSPs a complete picture of their clients’ security posture while allowing them to preserve their customers’ investments in third-party security tools.”
Open XDR vs. XDR:
While standard extended detection and response (XDR) platforms enforce vendor lock-in and abandonment of existing security tools, Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform works seamlessly with customers’ existing EDR, SIEM, UEBA, NDR, and other solutions to preserve their investments. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s platform enhances those investments by ingesting their data, normalizing and correlating it, applying AI-driven analytics to inspect it, and automatically responding to complex threats. Only Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR delivers these benefits.
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
