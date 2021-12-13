SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR – today announced that it has won the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Award for Innovation in Security. Stellar Cyber was selected for this award on the strength of its unique “Everything Detection and Response” approach to cybersecurity.
“This year’s Innovation Awards submission were all outstanding, illustrating the extraordinary innovation occurring within all the contestant companies,” said Scott St. John, publisher of Pipeline magazine. “It was the best Pipeline Innovation Awards program on record and the competition was fierce; making it to the Finalist level is an incredible achievement.”
Stellar Cyber created the Open XDR category because co-founder Aimei Wei saw the inadequacy of using a dozen or more siloed tools for cybersecurity detection and response. The company’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive security by correlating and analyzing data from all existing security tools and its own sensors to deliver a 360-degree view of incidents throughout the security infrastructure – an approach that typically improves MTTD by 8X and MTTR by 20X.
“Our Open XDR platform stands out in awards competitions because it delivers better cyber defense outcomes more quickly than other solutions on the market,” said Steve Garrison, vice president of marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We are delighted to be adding this award trophy to our collection.”
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
