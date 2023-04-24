SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
For the third year in a row, Stellar Cyber has been named a Global InfoSec Award winner by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, for the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform. Stellar Cyber Vice President of Marketing Steve Garrison received the award for Most Innovative XDR Solution at the Global InfoSec Awards ceremony at the RSA Conference this morning.
“We are thrilled to have received another Global InfoSec Award for our Open XDR Platform,” said Garrison. “We know there was a lot of global competition in the XDR category, and it’s great to get this continuing validation of our platform’s value and efficacy.”
Stellar Cyber will be showcasing its Open XDR Platform in booth 244 in Moscone Center South.
The Global InfoSec Awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, which is celebrating its 11 th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. All of this year’s award winners can be seen here.
“Stellar Cyber embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About Stellar Cyber
The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit stellarcyber.ai.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
