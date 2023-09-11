SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2023--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, announced that it has been cited for its innovation, revenue growth and 400+ third-party data integrations in the 2023 Frost Radar XDR Report.
Regarding its innovative technology and ease of use, the report said, “From the start, Stellar Cyber designed its platform to conform with the features, capabilities, and use cases of open XDR,” and that “Stellar Cyber XDR is designed with simplicity and quick onboarding in mind and provides heavy support so customers can operate the solution within only a few hours.”
Noting that Stellar Cyber leverages the MSSP channel to increase market penetration among SMBs, the report also cited the company’s strong revenue growth and market acceptance, saying, “Stellar Cyber has shown impressive growth since its first foray into the XDR space, growing its revenue at a rate that’s considerably faster than the market average. The vendor delivers its products across every region, and to both SMBs and large enterprise customers, reaching many high-growth industries.”
“Our large XDR competitors came very slowly to our Open XDR concept, so it’s not surprising that we lead them in integrating with other data sources,” said Sam Jones, VP of Product at Stellar Cyber. “We have committed to incorporating new data sources that customers request within two weeks, and we are working constantly to maintain our leadership in vendor-agnostic integration.”
About Stellar Cyber
The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
