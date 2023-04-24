SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, and recently recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as the Most Innovative XDR Solution, will exhibit its Open XDR - driven SecOps platform at this year's RSA cybersecurity conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from Monday, April 24th through Thursday, April 27th.
During the conference, Stellar Cyber experts will deliver on-demand demonstrations highlighting how lean security teams can experience a new streamlined approach to securing a diverse environment, slashing MTTD and MTTR with the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform.
Attendees will see how Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform can:
- Automate detection of complex multi-vector attacks
- Deliver hands-free incident context enrichment driving rapid investigations
- Enable fast threat hunting across a universe of security data
- Mitigate threats with “point-and-click” response actions
“We are thrilled to participate in this year's RSAC and look forward to meeting with security decision-makers that want to improve their security operations,“ says Steve Garrison, Vice President of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “With so many vendors claiming to deliver similar capabilities and benefits, many buyers may find it difficult to find something that can address their challenges better. Well, we can, and we are prepared to prove it.”
Since the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform debuted over four years ago, enterprises and MSSPs have reported double-digit improvements in both mean times to detect and respond to threats (MTTD & MTTR), meaning their security teams can do more faster.
Here are two examples of what customers say about the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform:
“Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform is the only security tool we’ve seen that is so easy to use that it lets us bring in new analysts and have them immediately impact our organization and our customers.”
Brite Security Services
“Stellar Cyber helped close our visibility gap as no other solutions could. As a result, it has become indispensable to our organization, allowing us to act on potential threats immediately.”
Amanda Stowell, Information Security & Privacy Analyst, A-Dec
“The key to delivering results like we are seeing is our obsessive focus on simplicity,” said Sam Jones, Vice President of Product Management at Stellar Cyber. “By incorporating core security capabilities into a single platform and ingesting data from any security product, we eliminate the friction that exists in most security operations. We look forward to demonstrating our unique approach to security to the attendees at this year's RSA conference.”
To see for yourself how Stellar Cyber can simplify your security operations, visit us in booth 244 in Moscone Center, South.
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill level to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005269/en/
CONTACT: Daniella Assaf
Marketer, InboundJunction Ltd.
1-351-666-0130
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Stellar Cyber
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/24/2023 08:05 AM/DISC: 04/24/2023 08:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005269/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.