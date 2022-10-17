DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--
The "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stem cell manufacturing market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.81% during 2021-2027.
Stem cells are undifferentiated or partially differentiated cells that make up the tissues and organs of animals and plants. They are commonly sourced from blood, bone marrow, umbilical cord, embryo, and placenta. Under the right body and laboratory conditions, stem cells can divide to form more cells, such as red blood cells (RBCs), platelets, and white blood cells, which generate specialized functions.
They are widely used for human disease modeling, drug discovery, development of cell therapies for untreatable diseases, gene therapy, and tissue engineering. Stem cells are cryopreserved to maintain their viability and minimize genetic change and are consequently used later to replace damaged organs and tissues and treat various diseases.
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing venture capital (VC) investments in stem cell research due to the rising awareness about the therapeutic potency of stem cells. Apart from this, the widespread product utilization in effective disease management, personalized medicine, and genome testing applications are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of three-dimensional (3D) printing and microfluidic technologies to reduce production time and lower cost by integrating multiple production steps into one device is providing an impetus to the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing hematopoietic stem cells (HSC)- and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC)-based drugs for treating tumors, leukemia, and lymphoma is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the increasing product application in research applications to produce new drugs that assist in improving functions and altering the progress of diseases is providing a considerable boost to the market. Other factors, including the increasing usage of the technique in tissue and organ replacement therapies, significant improvements in medical infrastructure, and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product:
- Consumables
- Culture Media
- Others
- Instruments
- Bioreactors and Incubators
- Cell Sorters
- Others
- Stem Cell Lines
- Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSC)
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)
- Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC)
- Neural Stem Cells (NSC)
- Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells
Breakup by Application:
- Research Applications
- Life Science Research
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Clinical Application
- Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy
- Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
- Cell and Tissue Banking Applications
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations
- Hospitals and Surgical Centers
- Cell and Tissue banks
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global stem cell manufacturing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stem cell manufacturing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global stem cell manufacturing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market
6 Market Breakup by Product
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by End User
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Anterogen Co. Ltd.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Corning Incorporated
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
