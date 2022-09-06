SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--

Stem (the "Company") (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-driven clean energy solutions and services, announced today that members of its management team will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference taking place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in New York, New York.

Stem’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Stem

Stem provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena® enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

