To help middle school students discover the wonders of mathematics in the everyday world, Accelerate Learning today announces the release of STEMscopes Math for grades 6-8 and Algebra I. The new programs build upon the award-winning STEMscopes Math K-5 curriculum, which was released nationwide in 2020.
Like the K-5 program, the middle school math and Algebra I curricula are based on the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model, which is compatible with Math Workshop and Guided Math frameworks. Utilizing a standards-aligned digital and print program, STEMscopes Math gives educators everything they need to create meaningful learning experiences for students and a flexible curriculum structure that is adaptable to any teaching model.
The STEMscopes Math curricula for grades 6-8 and Algebra I feature new game-based and digital learning elements tailored for older students. Interactive practice games give students the opportunity to interact with representational and abstract digital models to explore and understand new math concepts. Data science activities help students learn how to sift through a crowded data set, define what is important, and develop conclusions using relevant math concepts.
The middle school math and Algebra I programs include more than 20 teacher resources in each lesson. For example, new content support videos allow teachers to preview and explore key concepts and real-world examples of the math students will learn in the scope. In addition, each scope includes parent letters with take-home family activities.
Educators can visit https://stemscopes.com/math to preview curriculum sample units, explore selected features, or start a trial of STEMscopes Math.
STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 8 million students and 620,000 educators across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University. Accelerate Learning’s world-class solutions have earned accolades from numerous industry programs. For information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.
