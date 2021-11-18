HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Accelerate Learning’s STEMscopes suite of K-12 STEM curriculum and professional development solutions has been named the Hybrid Learning Superhero in the 2021 Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards.
Educators Pick Best of STEM is the only awards program judged by STEM educators, for STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education. Winners were selected based on reviews by 11 STEM educator judges, as well as by a popular vote offered to 360,000 educators within NSTA’s and MCH Strategic Data’s educator lists.
The Hybrid Learning Superhero award celebrates the superhero companies and organizations that quickly pivoted to provide flexibility, versatility, and easy-to-use options for STEM teachers. As the winner in this category, STEMscopes “is commended for facilitating collaboration and student engagement — regardless of where they may be learning.”
“STEMscopes is always adapting to teachers’ and students’ changing needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we added new tools and resources to help teachers make the most of hybrid learning and create effective, engaging STEM learning experiences for students,” said Philip Galati, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. “We are honored to be recognized by STEM educators with this award. They know what works best for student learning in and out of the classroom, and we wouldn’t be here without them.”
STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM solutions that is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes is built on a digital format, enhanced by print materials, and brought to life through hands-on kits. The blended learning platform includes embedded professional development throughout the curriculum, and is flexible enough to adapt to teachers’ individual teaching styles.
About STEMscopes
