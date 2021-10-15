DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2021--
The "Stents Market Research Report by Type, by Material, by Mode of Delivery, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Stents Market was estimated at USD 8,025.82 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,586.35 million in 2021, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.32% to reach USD 12,264.03 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Stents Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Stents Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Stents Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Stents Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Stents Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Stents Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Stents Market?
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases such as Cardiovascular Diseases Globally
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries by Patients
- Surge in Geriatric Population Worldwide
- Restraints
- Product Failure and Risks of Product Recall
- Opportunities
- Robust Technological Advancements Toward High Accuracy and More Reliability in Stents
- Emerging Market Penetration of Stents in Developing Economies
- Challenges
- Strict Regulatory Approval Process
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies The research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Stents Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Companies Profiled
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alvimedica
- Andramed GmbH
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Balton Corporation
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Clearstream Technologies
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Degania Silicone Ltd.
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- Eurocor Tech GmbH
- Integer Holdings Corporation
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Medtronic Plc
- Meril Life Science
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Rontis Corporation
- SCITECH Medical
- Stentys SA
- Stryker Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Veryan Medical Ltd.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/487r6l
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005507/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH SURGERY CARDIOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/15/2021 12:24 PM/DISC: 10/15/2021 12:24 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005507/en