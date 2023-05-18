HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2023--
LinQuest Corporation, a leader in space systems and technology solutions for the defense and intelligence communities, announced today the appointment of Stephen Chambal as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (CGO).
As Chief Growth Officer, Chambal will lead LinQuest’s Business Development team. He is responsible for company growth across defense and intelligence community priorities, including National Security Space, DAF Operational Imperatives, and overall capabilities in systems development, digital transformation, integration, and execution. Chambal’s prioritization and alignment of Business Development resources will drive corporate strategy with a focus on new program development while maintaining LinQuest’s high standards for execution excellence.
“We are very excited to have Stephen lead our growth efforts,” said Greg Young, LinQuest President and CEO. “His exceptional skills and deep experience will be a catalyst to add even more momentum to our current growth trajectory.”
Prior to joining LinQuest, Chambal was Co-Founder and CEO of The Perduco Group, delivering a wide range of technical solutions to the defense and intelligence communities. The Perduco Group was acquired by LinQuest in 2019. Chambal came to LinQuest as Senior Vice President for LinQuest Strategic Growth. He is a 24-year veteran of the US Air Force where he was a Scientific Analyst, responsible for analytic decision support to Air Force leadership.
“Being part of the LinQuest team has been a great experience,” Chambal said. “LinQuest has a rich and impressive history of innovation. I’m excited about this opportunity to take our company forward in the service of our defense and intelligence community customers. We’re expecting continued rapid growth as we deliver high level solutions for our customers with a mission-first, people-always mindset.”
About LinQuest Corporation
LinQuest is a national security space leader that enables defense and intelligence missions through advanced digital solutions and the development, integration, and operation of mission-critical systems. With a legacy that spans 47 years, LinQuest’s 1,500-plus team members work side-by-side with their customers to solve their most complex technical challenges, drive innovation, and deliver fielded solutions for national security missions. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005785/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Christopher Lane
LinQuest
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE
SOURCE: LinQuest Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/18/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/18/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005785/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.