The "Sterile Injectables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sterile injectables market is rising with growing demand for biologics in order to treat numerous medical conditions with immediate and effective outcomes. Widening application of injectables have transformed medical treatments as higher quality of sterile injectables have lowered chances of risk or any contamination.
Growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases contributed to the growth of sterile injectables market. Surging demand for biologics and increasing trend of biosimilars act as major growth factors of sterile injectables market. Expanding usage of generic injectables in pen-filled syringes, pre-filled syringes in medical settings have also boost the market growth. However, low-quality injectables product, inconsistent product launches and recall of substandard products were few reasons behind the global issues of major drug shortage which further caused severe disadvantage to patients and healthcare providers.
High cost of automation in product development in order to manufacture improved sterile injectables and stringent regulatory guidelines of product approval have created challenges to the manufacturers which in turn restrain the market growth. Focus on broadened product portfolio with pipeline products and restructuring by mergers and acquisition activities of key players are expected to fuel the future growth of sterile injectables market.
The stem cell market is driven by factors such as rising demand for epigenetics for drug discovery and development, and development of cellular models to provide better understanding of disease mechanism. In addition the stem cells are a repository of information regarding the cellular differentiation, tissue homeostasis, and molecular processes. In 2021, adult stem cells segment held the largest market share mainly due to factors such as high compatibility with human body, low contamination while subculturing and other advantages such as avoiding ethical issues associated with the use of other human cells.
Induced pluripotent stem cells will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2022-2030 majorly due to its application in regenerative medicines, drug screening, disease modelling and organoid generation. The major players in stem cell market are Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., BIOTIME, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Caladrius, Cellartis AB, Celgene Corporation, CellGenix GmbH, Gamida Cell, Genea BioCells, Lonza, PromoCell GmbH, Pluristem, TiGenix and Waisman Biomanufacturing.
In 2021, regenerative medicine dominated the market mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic disease requiring immediate medical intervention, and it provides novel opportunities to the pharmaceutical companies by identification of lead candidate and development of novel drugs. In addition, there is supportive regulatory environment for the utilization of stem cells as regenerative medicine.
The drug discovery and development segment is anticipated to register faster growth throughout the forecast period 2022-2030, mainly due to increasing demand for stem cell technology by the pharmaceutical giants to reduce the high attrition rate of late stage drug candidates and build innovative cellular models. Moreover, the constantly evolving methodologies for the isolation of stem cells has led to the advancement of high throughput and combinatorial screening technologies thus supplementing in drug discovery and development.
In 2021, the autologous stem cell therapy segment held the largest market share chiefly due to factors such as high body compatibility, no immunological rejection. Additionally it can take place outside the operating room without giving anesthesia. The limitation of the autologous stem cell therapy are that the patient needs to be in close proximity of the hospital or research center, it is a non-scalable technique and enrolls only small patient population.
Allogenic stem cell therapy will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2022-2030 majorly due to its application in oncology as it gives the graft versus cancer effect in which the donor cells make their own immune cells which helps in destroying any cancer cells remaining after high dose treatment. Additionally the donor could be asked to donate more stem cells and white blood cells whenever required. The limitation of this therapy is the graft versus host disease where the donor immune cells attacks the host healthy cells and the risk of infection even though the donors are tested before, as the infections surface after the allogenic transplant as the host immune system is suppressed due to immunosuppressive drugs.
North America was observed to be the largest market for stem cells in the base year 2021. The dominance of North America is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, enhanced government spending in the research and development facilities in healthcare institutions and affordable reimbursement scenario. The market growth in Europe is mainly attributed to the rising demand for epigenetics and its application in biomedical science. Increasing popularity of personalized medication and large number of clinical trials conducted on therapeutic application of stem cells in treating hematological disorders.
Market Segmentation
Drug
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Insulin
- Immunoglobulin
- Vaccines
- Peptide Hormones
- Peptide Antibiotics
- Blood Factors
- Others
Therapeutic Area
- Infectious Disease
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Neurological Disease
- Musculoskeletal Disease
- Others
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Sterile Injectables market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Sterile Injectables market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Sterile Injectables market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Sterile Injectables market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Sterile Injectables market worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Sterile Injectables Market: Business Outlook - Market Dynamics
4. Sterile Injectables Market: By Drug, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5. Sterile Injectables Market: By Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6. North America Sterile Injectables Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7. UK and European Union Sterile Injectables Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8. Asia Pacific Sterile Injectables Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
9. Latin America Sterile Injectables Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
10. Middle East and Africa Sterile Injectables Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
11. Company Profile
