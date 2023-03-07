CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2023--
Stern Pinball, Inc. is proud to announce the third Pro Circuit tournament of the 2023 competitive season. The IFPA Pin-Masters tournament is coming to District 82 Pinball in De Pere, WI on March 10-12, 2023. This golf-themed tournament will have players competing across 18 games (Pin-Holes) spanning all eras (electro-mechanical through the latest Stern Pinball games) all hoping to improve their rankings to qualify for the Stern Pro Circuit Championship.
In its third season, Stern Pinball continues its partnership with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premiere competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship featuring the top 32 ranked players.
The IFPA Pin-Masters is a pinball tradition unlike any other! 144 competitors will tee-off at one of two tee times and complete in two rounds of 9 Pin-Holes during qualifying. Each Pin-Hole will consist of a pinball machine with a target score. The number of balls it takes for the player to reach that target score will represent the number of Pin-Strokes earned for that hole. If a player does not reach the target score after a full game is completed, a stroke value will be determined based on how close the player comes to the target score at the end of their game. The 24 players with the lowest Pin-Stroke total after their two qualifying rounds will advance to the Final Round consisting of a four-player group, with 4 games per round using the same golf scoring.
“The IFPA Pin-Masters tournament is a unique and fun stop on the Stern Pro Circuit,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “We’re anticipating a fun weekend of competitive pinball and golf claps at this highly anticipated annual tournament. At Stern Pinball we love supporting the fun and infectious spirit of the pinball community and of course our competitive players.”
For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/
About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.
Recent Stern Pinball titles include Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005098/en/
CONTACT: Zach Sharpe
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS
SOURCE: Stern Pinball, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/07/2023 11:00 AM/DISC: 03/07/2023 11:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005098/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.