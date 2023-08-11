LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2023--
Hawaii-born and raised entrepreneur and philanthropist, Steve Case, announced a $1 million contribution to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui. The donation is being made by the Grove Farm Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Case’s Kaua’i-based Grove Farm. In addition, Maui Land & Pineapple, where Case is the majority investor, has announced a series of steps, detailed below, to provide on island support, as well as a long-term commitment to assist in Maui’s rebuilding efforts.
“The destruction and loss on Maui is devastating to watch, and the impact on communities such as Lahaina is tragic,” said Case. “This iconic, historic town represents the best of the culture, natural beauty and warm Aloha spirit that has come to define Hawaii. My heart and prayers go out to all of those impacted across Maui by these horrific events.”
The Grove Farm Foundation was established by Case to support Kaua’i after he acquired the company two decades ago. Its focus has been on supporting philanthropic efforts on Kaua’i, but the crisis on Maui requires support from across the state. It particularly made sense for a Kaua’i-based foundation to provide funding given the tragedy Kaua’i experienced in 1992, when Hurricane Iniki devastated much of the island. “The people of Kaua’i know from their own experience how tragic natural disasters can be,” said Don Horner, the CEO of Grove Farm. “Grove Farm, and others across the state, must support Maui’s efforts to rebuild.”
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE: MLP) has mobilized support across the island to help in the recovery effort. MLP has worked with its hotel partners and the County of Maui to turn its Kapalua resort into a distribution center to get water, food, and clothes to affected families, and has also taken steps to ensure water continues to flow in the region. “The people of Maui have lost lives, homes, history, power, and connectivity, but they haven’t lost hope,” said Race Randle, MLP’s Maui-raised CEO. “The devastation on the ground is immense, and we are doing everything we can to help. Once we get through this phase, we will step up in new ways to support the rebuilding effort.”
The $1 million donation will be directed to the Hawaii Community Foundation, which launched a Maui Strong effort to mobilize support for the relief and rebuilding efforts; World Central Kitchen, which is already on the ground on Maui providing food to frontline workers and people who have lost their homes; and the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, both of which are working around the clock to provide shelter, food, and emotional support.
About Grove Farm Foundation
The Grove Farm Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on building communities, and uses funds annually to invest in infrastructure, support diversified agriculture, develop economic opportunities, and enrich student education via scholarships.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) develops, manages, and sells real estate on the island of Maui, where the company stewards 22,000 acres, including resorts, golf courses, a network of walking and hiking trails, and the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed Preserve, one of the largest private nature preserves in Hawai‘i. Learn more about Maui Land & Pineapple at mauiland.com.
