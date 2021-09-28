BALLWIN, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
Steve Goedeker, former chief executive officer and a sizable stockholder of 1847 Goedeker, Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), today issued the below letter:
Fellow Stockholders,
Under my family’s stewardship and throughout my tenure as chief executive officer, Goedeker was a business that operated with the utmost integrity while always prioritizing the interests of its customers and employees. I am pleased to see that Goedeker’s new leadership is continuing to uphold those tenets of success – even as the business grows and transforms into an ecommerce, technology-driven seller of home appliances.
The Goedeker family supports Albert Fouerti and believes in his vision. We are also supportive of the Company’s ongoing process for strengthening the board of directors with qualified experts. In our view, Albert and the Company’s new leadership should be given time to put the foundation in place for long-term value.
We hope our fellow stockholders remain focused on the long-term potential when evaluating Goedeker. Great businesses are built over the course of years, rather than months or a couple of quarters.
Sincerely,
Steve Goedeker
