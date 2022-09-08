HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that John Hamm has been hired as the new Chief Information Officer for its global technology operations, overseeing and leading the company’s technology development and strategy. Current CIO Brad Rable has been promoted to President, Technology and Operations.
“Stewart is a well-known company with a respected brand, and in speaking with Stewart’s executive leadership team, I came to realize there is support and buy-in from the top when it comes to how innovation and technology tie into the vision of becoming the Premier Title Services Company,” said Hamm. “My goal is to build a leading IT department that will enable the employees of Stewart to achieve this vision. Stewart is in the right position to make smart investments and bring new tools and data insights that will differentiate itself in the market.”
Prior to joining Stewart, Hamm served as Vice President of Information Technology at Texas Children’s Hospital where he led the transformation of their patient digital experience. He was responsible for overall strategic vision, maturity, and operations of the electronic health record (EHR), electronic resource planning (ERP), and enterprise integration of more than three hundred critical applications. Hamm has more than 25 years of experience leading IT transformation along with merger and acquisition experience at global Fortune 500 and enterprise non-profit organizations.
“From the beginning, ease-of-use for our customers and clients has been the goal,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO. “Privacy and security will always be at the forefront of our digitization strategy as we design products and services to make it easier for them to use. John’s leadership will be key to developing and executing our technology offerings as Stewart continues to lead and evolve the real estate market.”
“As we continue to evolve, it’s imperative that we remain focused on all aspects of our technology and digitization with customer experience in mind,” said Rable. “We’ve made tremendous strides over the past few years by focusing on investing in data, tools, services, security, and leadership. I’m excited to begin working with John as we continue to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and take our technology position to the next level.”
Hamm holds an MBA and B.S. in Management Information Systems with a minor in Finance from Bellevue University.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.
