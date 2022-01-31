HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The call will follow the company’s release of earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 9. Individuals wishing to participate can dial (800) 891-3968 (USA) and (203) 518-9544 (International) – access code STCQ421. The conference call replay will be available from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2022 until midnight on February 17, 2022 by dialing (800) 938-1584 (USA) or (402) 220-1542 (International). Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through STC’s Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.
