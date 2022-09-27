INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Stitch, a consultancy focused exclusively on Twilio and Segment for marketers, is announcing its launch today out of venture studio High Alpha. Stitch advises, enables and supports marketers using Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) — including Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio SendGrid — through custom solutions and services.
Stitch is led by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Burton, an accomplished and highly experienced professional services leader who most recently served as CEO of Lev, a marketing technology services firm. Lev was acquired by Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) in 2020.
Burton is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Ryan McCambridge and Co-Founder and Chief Solutions Officer Bobby Tichy. McCambridge and Tichy both bring decades of experience at leading technology companies such as IBM, Salesforce, Lev, ExactTarget, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2013 and Marketo, which was acquired by Adobe in 2018.
The digital consultancy designs its marketing and customer engagement services and solutions exclusively using Twilio, the Customer Engagement Platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands. Since 2019, Twilio has expanded its platform after acquiring SendGrid, a leader in email API technology, and Segment, the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP) for market share per IDC. Today Twilio combines a leading CPaaS and the leading CDP in a single platform that intelligently orchestrates customer engagement across the entire customer life cycle. Twilio has nearly 275,000 customers worldwide, and in 2022 Omdia ranked Twilio as a leader in Customer Engagement Platforms, with the highest ranking in customer experience.
“Following Twilio’s acquisition of SendGrid and Segment, we began to notice how the platform presents a very unique value to marketers, enabling them to harness the power of data to understand customers and effectively engage with them across channels,” said Burton. “Our founding team believes Twilio will be a massive martech disruptor, and we aim to become the world’s premier Twilio consultancy for companies looking to drive more value from their marketing investments.”
Stitch helps marketers optimize their customer experience using the Twilio platform through offerings such as strategy, implementation, data as a service and campaign services.
“As a leader in the customer engagement space, we are continuously looking for ways to expand our offerings and help power transformational outcomes for our customers,” said Kevin Harris, Head of Global Business Development & Alliances at Twilio Segment. “As we look toward the future of what customer engagement means for Twilio, our partnership with Stitch and their focus on marketers will be invaluable.”
In addition to hiring a robust team of Twilio experts, Stitch is also an accredited Segment Select Partner and an accredited Twilio Build Partner.
“As the Twilio platform continues to expand, the opportunity for marketers is massive,” said Eric Tobias, Partner at High Alpha. “There isn’t a more talented or experienced team out there to meet this new era of marketing technology head on, and we’re thrilled to invest in Stitch as they grow alongside Twilio.”
To learn more about Stitch or see current job openings, visit stitch.cx.
About Stitch
Stitch is a consultancy focused exclusively on Twilio and Segment for marketers. Stitch helps marketers use Twilio and Segment to optimize their customer experience through better data, orchestration, and messaging — ranging from strategy and implementation to data and campaign services.
About High Alpha
High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. The High Alpha portfolio includes leading cloud companies Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Lessonly, LogicGate, MetaCX, Socio and more. For more information visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @ highalpha.
