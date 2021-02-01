North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.