North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.