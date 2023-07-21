BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2023--
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that management will hold a webinar and conference call for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to present new data from the two ongoing Phase 1/2a studies (MONARCH and ADMIRAL) and the SWALLOWTAIL open-label extension study in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome.
The webinar will be broadcast live on the Investors & News section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. Participants who want to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Otherwise please access the listen-only webinar by clicking here. An archived replay of the webinar will be available for at least 90 days following the event.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using Stoke’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. Stoke’s first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. Stoke is pursuing the development of STK-002 for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke’s initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting its belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow Stoke on Twitter at @StokeTx.
