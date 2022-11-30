North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.