STP Investment Services (STP), a global, end-to-end investment operations service provider that services more than $400 billion in total assets, has hired David Whitaker as its Head of Strategy & Corporate Development. Whitaker will leverage his deep and long-tenured industry experience to help STP advance its organic and inorganic growth strategies.
“We are entering an exciting time of growth and expansion of our front-to-back office solutions for our asset, fund and wealth management clients. Dave’s unique industry knowledge and corporate development experience will be a driving force to help us accelerate those plans,” said STP’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Houlihan, who will continue guiding the firm’s vision and growth initiatives. “Adding Dave’s depth of expertise and relationships across the entire spectrum of the investment management industry to our team will propel our growth in key market segments.”
Prior to STP Investment Services, Dave served for 16 years as President of Foreside Financial Group, LLC (“Foreside”), and following its 2022 merger with ACA Group, the Global Services Leader, until December 2022. In that role, Dave oversaw all aspects of Foreside’s business, including client development and firm strategy. Dave led the sale of Foreside to Lovell Minnick Partners (“LMP”) in 2017 and again to another private equity firm in 2021. In 2022, LMP made a significant growth investment in STP.
“STP strikes the right balance of best-in-class technology and professional services with a focused, forward-thinking strategic vision that enables the firm to thrive in the institutional, fund, and wealth markets,” Whitaker said. “I am excited to be part of such a high-performing and growth-oriented team, and I look forward to contributing to STP’s current and future development. I have long admired the brand and platform that the STP team has created and I am excited to build on that foundation to further enhance our clients’ experience. I look forward to working closely with Dan, the rest of the STP leadership team and LMP to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead and usher in STP’s next chapter of growth and success.”
About STP Investment Services
STP Investment Services is an award-winning technology-enabled services company that provides front, middle, and back-office solutions to investment managers, funds, family offices, wealth managers, and plan sponsors providing the service, software, expertise, and confidence needed to focus on their core business objectives. STP provides a broad range of services and SaaS offerings for the financial services industry with capabilities to process all asset classes and meet ever-evolving business requirements. With more than 270 employees around the world, STP services clients representing more than $400 billion in assets serviced. Visit STP Investment Services and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
