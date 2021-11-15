EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today introduced GrabCAD Print ™ for the SAF ™ -powered Stratasys H350 ™ 3D printer. The enhanced version of GrabCAD Print, in combination with the H350, gives users the power to scale their additive manufacturing to production levels.
GrabCAD Print for the H350 is built on the recently introduced GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform which enables two-way connectivity between 3D printers, additive manufacturing and enterprise applications, and broader Industry 4.0 infrastructure. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Stratasys recently introduced the GrabCAD ® Additive Manufacturing Platform, which enables two-way connectivity between 3D printers, additive manufacturing and enterprise applications, and broader Industry 4.0 infrastructure. The open and enterprise-ready platform brings together GrabCAD applications and third-party GrabCAD Software Partners via the GrabCAD Software Development Kit (SDK). This is designed to allow manufacturers to manage their production-scale additive manufacturing operations across the entire digital thread – from design through production.
GrabCAD Print for the H350 ensures that the end-to-end workflow from digital design to physical part across the manufacturing enterprise is easy, accessible, affordable and connected. The software has been upgraded to provide advanced print capabilities that give users the ability to stack and nest parts automatically or manually to maximize packing density and print hundreds to thousands of parts in a single build volume. Further, because the application is built on the GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, Stratasys H350 users have access to additional core applications like GrabCAD Print Mobile, GrabCAD Shop ™, reporting and analytics, and machine connectivity which will allow them to easily integrate their H350 with enterprise systems and Software Partner solutions.
“As more and more customers ramp up their additive manufacturing operations to production levels it’s important that we provide them with a software solution to allow them to do so easily,” said Victor Gerdes, Director of Product Strategy for Stratasys. “When combined with the H350, GrabCAD print is helping customers reach not only their production goals, but their Industry 4.0 objectives as well.”
GrabCAD Print is available for H350 3D printer beta users today, an annual software license of can be purchased for $7,999 USD.
Introduced in mid-2021 and shipping in Q4 2021, the SAF ™ -powered Stratasys H350 3D printer is specifically designed to give manufacturers production consistency, a competitive and predictable cost per part, and complete production control for volumes up to thousands of parts.
To learn more about GrabCAD Print visit www.grabcad.com and to learn more about the Stratasys H350 visit www.stratasys.com/3d-printers/h350.
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
