Strategic Solutions Group (SSG) has provided technology solutions to public health departments throughout the United States for more than 15 years. The State of Florida Department of Health Division of Children’s Medical Services Early Steps Program is partnering with SSG to implement a new Early Intervention Part C Data System, based on SSG’s proven case management platform.
The Early Steps Program (Department Program) is responsible for providing services to eligible infants and toddlers, age birth to 36 months, who have or are at risk for developmental disabilities or delays. The Program also serves as the lead agency for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Public Law No. 114-95, Part 303, Part C. Early Steps services are funded through a federal grant received from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the IDEA Act requirements. Federal regulations require Part C of the IDEA funds be used as the payer of last resort making Early Steps a vital stopgap for families after insurance, Medicaid, and other coverage is exhausted.
The Department of Health wanted a cloud-based solution that exhibits a high degree of configurability for flexibility. In addition, the data solution must support early intervention client and service data management, claims processing, programmatic oversight, and reporting for the Department’s Early Steps Program. The new system eliminates duplicate data entry, improves reporting abilities and visibility, builds a greater linkage between outcomes being sought and services being provided, and includes a standards-based claims billing system. Implementation of the new Early Steps Data System using SSG’s Casetivity-EI platform will occur in 2024.
“We are excited to be working with the State of Florida to provide a modern information system to help the State track and manage thousands of children receiving the services they need,” says Ted Hill, SSG. “We have successfully implemented solutions in a number of other states, and the results are incredibly gratifying for us. We have seen how an effective solution can allow the state to support programs and clinicians, allowing them to focus on the children and their families.”
About SSG
SSG is dedicated to modernizing the delivery of essential services in our communities. For two decades, SSG has partnered with dozens of states and municipalities to improve their workflow, data management and IT systems implementation and operation. SSG’s flagship product, Casetivity, was purpose-built to automate essential workflows in public health organizations. SSG’s solution suite for public health transforms the way organizations manage and execute programs through data management and workflow automation.
