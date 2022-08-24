SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--
Stratodesk, the EUC endpoint OS innovator, today announced new secure endpoint software solutions certified for VMware Horizon 8 version 2206. The Stratodesk solutions certified “VMware Ready” for the twelfth consecutive year give IT teams great flexibility and confidence in deploying cloud-ready workspaces based on VMware and Stratodesk.
Stratodesk NoTouch OS offers VMware Horizon customers an effortless yet highly secure route to the cloud by delivering centrally managed VMware Horizon endpoints in minutes to end-users located anywhere in the world. Stratodesk allows IT teams to convert x86-64 and Raspberry Pi-based hardware quickly into modern VMware Horizon VDI and app endpoint client machines with the latest software and security capabilities for end-users, while giving IT complete control over the managed asset. Customers can manage tens of thousands of Stratodesk-enabled Horizon clients accessing Horizon virtual desktops and apps within VMware Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services environments, or on-premises, all from a single Stratodesk console.
“Organizations investing in cloud and digital transformation strategies need flexibility and efficiency now more than ever to scale their business and enable workforce productivity,” said Ricardo Antuna, vice president of strategy and business development at Stratodesk. “Stratodesk’s ‘VMware Ready’ solution gives our IT customers and their end-users the utmost confidence they can work from anywhere, turning practically any commodity computer into essential business tools that are highly managed and secure.”
“Empowering a hybrid workforce requires edge and endpoint solutions to put apps and data securely in the hands of end-users while enabling IT teams to seamlessly manage devices regardless of form factor. The VMware Ready logo signifies to customers that Stratodesk NoTouch OS can be deployed with confidence and can speed time to value,” said Sachin Sharma, director of product marketing, end user computing business group, VMware.
Stratodesk customers such as Firstmark Credit Union, Hartford Healthcare, iQor, Loblaws, and many others across industries are rapidly modernizing their end-user computing environment using VMware with Stratodesk.
“As a billion-dollar financial services company, we take productivity and security seriously,” said Aaron Bedingfield, CTO of Firstmark Credit Union. “Stratodesk and VMware Horizon with True SSO helped us simplify our entire computing infrastructure to save on hardware costs and management time, standardize workstations and implement security features that enable our distributed teams to work safely from anywhere.”
Stratodesk delivers more VMware certified options for customers looking to deploy VMware Horizon
Whether VMware Horizon is deployed on-premises, through Microsoft Azure or AWS, Stratodesk NoTouch OS brings a seamless and cost-effective endpoint operating system across x86/64 and Raspberry Pi based devices.
New Stratodesk NoTouch OS VMware Ready certifications include:
- VMware Horizon 8 2206 Enterprise for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Thin Clients (x86/64)
- VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure (Client 2206) for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Thin Clients (x86/64)
See these Stratodesk solutions demonstrated in Booth #1700 at VMware Explore 2022.
VMware Explore 2022 attendees can learn more from Stratodesk customers and product experts in breakout sessions, booth demos, expo hall crawl, happy hours, and other activities.
- Breakout Customer Session:Retail Workshop: The Future of Retail is Now… Are you Ready? [INDB2772US] with Retail Edge [CEIB2225US]. Monday, Aug. 29 | 3:00 – 4:30 PM PDT. This must-attend retail & CPG workshop will provide the opportunity to hear from VMware Retail experts and to mix with your peers with sessions including:
- Store Innovation and Retail Edge presented by Charles Cockshoot, Retail Industry Solution Architect, VMware
- Engaging customer experiences requiring agile Cloud-Enabled Infrastructure presented by Bharadwaj Kachapuram, Snr. Product Marketing Manager SASE, VMware
- POS Virtualization – Bring New Life and Opportunities to a Business Critical Service presented by Brent McCoubrey, EUC Technical Strategist, VMware
The workshop will conclude with a customer Q&A and an informal drinks reception for another chance to ask questions and connect.
- Customer Session:Hartford HealthCare – A Modernization Journey [CSXB2155US]. Wednesday, Aug. 31 | 9:00 - 10:00 AM PDT. Learn about the transformation journey of Connecticut’s only truly integrated healthcare system to the VMware Cloud platform with Stratodesk-powered endpoints to serve more than 2,000 employees.
- AMA with Stratodesk CEO Emanuel Pirker, answering all your questions at Booth #1700 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 2 PM, Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1 PM and Thursday, Sept. 1 at 11 AM PDT.
- Stratodesk NoTouch Product demonstrations of VMware Horizon 8 version 2206 in multiple environments including:
- Microsoft Azure Cloud
- Dell 7220 and 5430 thin clients including ruggedized versions
- Amulet Hotkey DX1600 thin client connections through PCoIP ControlUp Edge DX integration
- Endpoint enrollment and visibility in VMware Workspace ONE
- VMware Ready Raspberry Pi 4 devices
Meet up with the Stratodesk team by finding the activity that fits your schedule on the Stratodesk VMware Explore 22 event page.
Strong endorsement from the Stratodesk ecosystem
- Joel Stocker, director of product marketing at ControlUp : "ControlUp delivers a comprehensive Digital Employee experience management platform with real-time monitoring across VDI, SaaS and web applications, unified communications and physical endpoints. Partnering with Stratodesk expands the number of endpoints that can benefit from the remote office visibility our Digital Employee Experience Management Platform offers while empowering IT organizations to deliver a best-in-class employee experience including endpoints running Stratodesk NoTouch OS.”
- Sonia St. Charles, CEO of Davenport Group: “Our customers want secure endpoints, user mobility, and ease of management – critical IT needs we meet with Stratodesk. When paired with Dell and VMware solutions, it is easier than ever for organizations to operate secure, cloud-ready workspaces.”
- Patrick Coble, principal analyst at VDISEC: “What sets thin client vendors apart is how they manage devices and enable security features. Stratodesk NoTouch support for VMware Horizon 8 and Microsoft Azure, plus the availability in both VMware and Stratodesk NoTouch Center in the Azure marketplaces, makes it easy for customers to set up their Horizon clients and get going quickly. This flexibility for multi-cloud management is a big reason why our research found Stratodesk to be one of the most secure virtual desktop endpoint software solutions in the market.”
- Tom Cole, director of product management with Amulet Hotkey: "We partner with Stratodesk on a shared mission to deliver to our customers the most advanced and secured endpoints featuring rich graphics, high performance and flexibility of remote display protocols. We are excited to partner with Stratodesk and showcase our DX1600 running Stratodesk NoTouch OS within their booth at VMware Explore.”
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is the leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software. Stratodesk’s agile and customer-centric, Linux-based managed OS software, Stratodesk NoTouch, is defining end user computing with its freedom to transform any device into a cloud-ready and highly secure endpoint, enabling companies to cost-effectively manage their unified VDI endpoint deployments and secure digital perimeters. Stratodesk’s software works seamlessly across all x64, x86 and Raspberry Pi-based hardware products, increases endpoint security, and simplifies user experience. Today, with nearly one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.
VMware, Horizon, Workspace ONE, and Explore are trademarks or registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
