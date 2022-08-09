RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
Fiscal 2022 Highlights Compared to 2021
- Revenue of $1,686.7 million, compared with $1,536.8 million, driven by Career Learning enrollment strength, Adult Learning, and increases in revenue per enrollment.
- Income from operations of $156.6 million, compared with $110.5 million, due to revenue growth and improved gross margins.
- Net income of $107.1 million, compared with $71.5 million.
- Diluted net income per share of $2.52, compared with $1.71.
- Adjusted operating income of $188.2 million, compared with $161.4 million. (1)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $273.1 million, compared with $239.9 million. (1)
Fiscal 2022 Summary Financial Metrics
Year Ended June 30,
Change 2022/2021
2022
2021
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Revenues
$
1,686,666
$
1,536,760
$
149,906
9.8%
|Income from operations
156,628
110,456
46,172
41.8%
|Adjusted operating income (1)
188,166
161,431
26,735
16.6%
|Net income
107,130
71,451
35,679
49.9%
|Net income per share, diluted
2.52
1.71
0.81
47.4%
|EBITDA (1)
254,542
200,533
54,009
26.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
273,112
239,866
33,246
13.9%
|(1)
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights Compared to 2021
- Revenue of $455.2 million, compared with $397.5 million.
- Income from operations of $46.1 million, compared with $21.4 million.
- Net income of $28.1 million, compared with $10.5 million.
- Diluted net income per share of $0.66, compared with $0.25.
- Adjusted operating income of $53.5 million, compared with $33.5 million. (1)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million, compared with $54.9 million. (1)
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended June 30,
Change 2022/2021
2022
2021
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Revenues
$
455,211
$
397,510
$
57,701
14.5%
|Income from operations
46,096
21,387
24,709
115.5%
|Adjusted operating income (1)
53,473
33,466
20,007
59.8%
|Net income
28,090
10,495
17,595
167.7%
|Net income per share, diluted
0.66
0.25
0.41
164.0%
|EBITDA (1)
70,546
46,426
24,120
52.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
74,652
54,938
19,714
35.9%
|(1)
Revenue and Enrollment Data
Revenue
The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
Change 2022 / 2021
June 30,
Change 2022 / 2021
2022
2021
$
%
2022
2021
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages)
|General Education
$
338,343
$
330,058
$
8,285
2.5
%
$
1,273,783
$
1,280,199
$
(6,416
)
(0.5
%)
|Career Learning
|Middle - High School
91,479
48,245
43,234
89.6
%
321,416
200,774
120,642
60.1
%
|Adult
25,389
19,207
6,182
32.2
%
91,467
55,787
35,680
64.0
%
|Total Career Learning
116,868
67,452
49,416
73.3
%
412,883
256,561
156,322
60.9
%
|Total Revenues
$
455,211
$
397,510
$
57,701
14.5
%
$
1,686,666
$
1,536,760
$
149,906
9.8
%
Enrollment Data
The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.
Three Months Ended
Change
Year Ended
Change
June 30,
2022 / 2021
June 30,
2022 / 2021
2022
2021
#
%
2022
2021
#
%
(In thousands, except percentages)
|General Education (1)
136.5
147.2
(10.7
)
(7.3
%)
143.2
156.7
(13.5
)
(8.6
%)
|Career Learning (1)(2)
41.9
28.2
13.7
48.6
%
41.9
29.6
12.3
41.6
%
|Total Enrollment
178.4
175.4
3.0
1.7
%
185.1
186.3
(1.2
)
(0.6
%)
|(1)
This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue.
|(2)
No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize, Tech Elevator or MedCerts.
Revenue per Enrollment Data
The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.
Three Months Ended
Change
Year Ended
Change
June 30,
2022 / 2021
June 30,
2022 / 2021
2022
2021
$
%
2022
2021
$
%
|General Education
$
2,266
$
2,035
$
231
11.4
%
$
8,104
$
7,389
$
715
9.7
%
|Career Learning
2,177
1,690
487
28.8
%
7,640
6,711
929
13.8
%
Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $389.4 million, compared with $386.1 million reported at June 30, 2021.
Capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were $67.6 million, compared to $52.3 million in fiscal 2021, and were comprised of $9.7 million of property and equipment, $42.2 million of capitalized software development, and $15.7 million of capitalized curriculum development.
Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook
The Company will provide an outlook for fiscal year 2023 when it reports results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, currently anticipated to be released in October 2022. No separate guidance communication, or enrollment counts, for fiscal 2023 will be provided before that time.
Conference Call
The Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).
A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647846054. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (888) 210-2831 (domestic) or 1 (289) 514-2968 (international) at 4:45 p.m. ET. The conference ID number is 4812941. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the call will be available starting on August 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET through September 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET by dialing (800) 770- 2030 (domestic) or 1 (647) 362 9199 (international) and entering the conference ID 4812941. A webcast replay will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647846054 for 30 days.
About Stride Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.
Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “ anticipates,” “ believes,” “ estimates,” “ continues,” “ likely,” “ may,” “ opportunity,” “ potential,” “ projects,” “ will,” “ expects,” “ plans,” “ intends ” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”); discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and failure to mitigate or prevent a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.
Financial Statements
The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride Inc.’s financial statements for the three months and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.
STRIDE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands except share and per share data)
|Revenues
$
455,211
$
397,510
$
1,686,666
$
1,536,760
|Instructional costs and services
287,534
260,909
1,090,191
1,001,860
|Gross margin
167,677
136,601
596,475
534,900
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
121,581
115,214
439,847
424,444
|Income from operations
46,096
21,387
156,628
110,456
|Interest income (expense), net
(2,036
)
(5,477
)
(8,277
)
(17,979
)
|Other income (expense), net
(5,568
)
553
(1,277
)
2,829
|Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments
38,492
16,463
147,074
95,306
|Income tax expense
(10,337
)
(5,998
)
(40,088
)
(24,539
)
|Income (loss) from equity method investments
(65
)
30
144
684
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
28,090
$
10,495
$
107,130
$
71,451
|Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:
|Basic
$
0.67
$
0.26
$
2.58
$
1.78
|Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.25
$
2.52
$
1.71
|Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:
|Basic
41,896,039
40,413,235
41,451,101
40,211,016
|Diluted
42,574,712
42,251,633
42,441,524
41,868,580
STRIDE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
(In thousands except share and per share data)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
389,398
$
386,080
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $26,993 and $21,384
418,558
369,303
|Inventories, net
36,003
39,690
|Prepaid expenses
25,974
19,453
|Other current assets
80,601
43,004
|Total current assets
950,534
857,530
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
85,457
94,671
|Property and equipment, net
61,537
72,069
|Capitalized software, net
71,800
57,308
|Capitalized curriculum development costs, net
50,580
50,376
|Intangible assets, net
88,669
99,480
|Goodwill
241,022
240,353
|Deposits and other assets
93,946
105,510
|Total assets
$
1,643,545
$
1,577,297
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
61,997
$
62,144
|Accrued liabilities
63,200
77,642
|Accrued compensation and benefits
73,027
80,363
|Deferred revenue
53,630
38,110
|Current portion of finance lease liability
37,389
27,336
|Current portion of operating lease liability
12,830
20,649
|Total current liabilities
302,073
306,244
|Long-term finance lease liability
28,888
41,568
|Long-term operating lease liability
75,127
77,458
|Long-term debt
411,438
299,271
|Deferred tax liability
3,205
31,853
|Other long-term liabilities
10,233
16,255
|Total liabilities
830,964
772,649
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding
—
—
|Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,112,664 and 46,911,527 shares issued; and 42,777,921 and 41,576,784 shares outstanding, respectively
4
4
|Additional paid-in capital
687,454
795,449
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
143
(474
)
|Retained earnings
227,462
112,151
|Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost
(102,482
)
(102,482
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
812,581
804,648
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,643,545
$
1,577,297
STRIDE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
$
107,130
$
71,451
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
97,914
90,077
|Stock-based compensation expense
18,570
39,333
|Deferred income taxes
1,190
2,549
|Provision for doubtful accounts
15,673
6,561
|Amortization of discount and fees on debt
1,573
12,620
|Noncash operating lease expense
19,810
19,567
|Other
9,949
9,766
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
(57,501
)
(143,073
)
|Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets
4,798
(39,164
)
|Accounts payable
11
18,930
|Accrued liabilities
7,598
15,899
|Accrued compensation and benefits
(7,465
)
32,437
|Operating lease liability
(20,742
)
(21,025
)
|Deferred revenue and other liabilities
8,376
18,222
|Net cash provided by operating activities
206,884
134,150
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
(9,748
)
(3,567
)
|Capitalized software development costs
(42,191
)
(31,264
)
|Capitalized curriculum development costs
(15,687
)
(17,432
)
|Sale of long-lived assets
—
223
|Sale of other investments
5,261
—
|Acquisition of MedCerts, LLC, net of cash acquired
—
(55,031
)
|Acquisition of Tech Elevator, Inc., net of cash acquired
—
(16,107
)
|Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions
(3,899
)
(1,723
)
|Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities
40,163
—
|Purchases of marketable securities
(84,657
)
(40,542
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(110,758
)
(165,443
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayments on finance lease obligations
(33,011
)
(24,315
)
|Repayments on credit facility
—
(100,000
)
|Issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
—
408,610
|Purchases of capped calls in connection with convertible senior notes
—
(60,354
)
|Payments of deferred purchase consideration
(22,858
)
—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
414
748
|Withholding of stock options for tax withholding
—
(10,885
)
|Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding
(37,855
)
(9,228
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(93,310
)
204,576
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,816
173,283
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
386,582
213,299
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
389,398
$
386,582
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of June 30th:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
389,398
$
386,080
|Other current assets (restricted cash)
—
502
|Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)
—
—
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
389,398
$
386,582
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.
- Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.
- EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.
Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:
- as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and
- in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.
Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands)
|Income from operations
$
46,096
$
21,387
$
156,628
$
110,456
|Stock-based compensation expense
4,106
8,512
18,570
39,333
|Amortization of intangible assets
3,271
3,567
12,968
11,642
|Adjusted operating income
53,473
33,466
188,166
161,431
|Depreciation and other amortization
21,179
21,472
84,946
78,435
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
74,652
$
54,938
$
273,112
$
239,866
|EBITDA
$
70,546
$
46,426
$
254,542
$
200,533
